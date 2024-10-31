Lagos Hails Dolphin Swimming League 

Impressed by the consistency and the talents emerging from Nigeria’s premier school swimming tournament, the Dolphin Swimming League, the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has pledged its support to the event.

Oluyomi Oluwasanmi, Director of School Sports at LSSC, commended the league’s organisers for sustaining the initiative which began six years ago.

She added that the commission was delighted to back the league through collaboration with the Lagos State Swimming Association, reaffirming its commitment to the growth of the initiative.

Oluwasanmi stressed that the competition has produced swimmers who have made Lagos proud at major championships, including the 2024 National Youth Games (NYG) held in Asaba, Delta State.

She noted that athletes that represented Lagos at the NYG contributed to the state’s impressive performance in swimming, amassing a total of 10 medals: four gold, four silver, and two bronze.

Particularly thrilled by the inclusion of the elementary category, which features pupils from primary schools, Oluwasanmi acknowledged the importance of early exposure for young participants. She emphasized that engaging children at a formative stage creates a significant impact and helps to ‘catch them young.’

The first leg of Season 6 was hosted by Grange School, Ikeja, attracting record entries as swimmers showcased their talents on the well-attended opening day, Saturday, October 19. Organised by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive, the Dolphin Swimming League received technical support from the Nigeria Aquatic Federation.

Samuel Jesimiel, Chairman of the Technical Committee at the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, noted the increased number of participating schools, which reflects the initiative’s continued progress and success. He stated that the federation would continue to provide a platform for swimmers from the league to compete in international competitions.

The Dolphin Swimming League has been endorsed by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

On Saturday, November 2, the second leg of Season 6 will take place at RiverBank School in Lagos with 11 other schools competing for honours in 60 events.