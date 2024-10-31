HMD Introduces Human Feature into Phone Design

Tech innovator, Human Mobile Devices (HMD), has spearheaded the dumbphone trend by reimagining feature phone classics for the modern day as consumers sought to limit their screen time for their own mental wellbeing.

The European phone manufacturer then picked the issue of hard-to-maintain and fix technology by introducing smartphones that can easily be repaired.

The mobile phone manufacturer brings affordable HMD Skyline, which marries detox and repairability as well as a camera packed full of tricks – including a 108MP hybrid OIS triple rear camera. With the all-new Capture Fusion, 4 x Zoom and Portrait Mode for stunning 50mm shots with natural bokeh effect. Detox Mode is also available and brings a dumbphone function to a smartphone – it is designed to help users when they want to step away from that always on feeling by deactivating a bespoke selection of apps or contacts.

HMD Skyline also debuts a new era for smartphone design called Gen2 Repairability.

In testament to its super-powerful photo capabilities, Human Mobile Devices has turned to Gen Z superstar snapper Rosanna Elettra to test drive the new HMD Skyline, capturing ten striking images shot and edited entirely on HMD Skyline following a group of Gen Z fashionistas on a night out.

Celebrity photographer, Rosanna Elettra, who took the HMD Skyline for a test drive, said: “I’ve had the joy of capturing acclaimed artists like Rhianna, Central Lee, Aitch and Cara Delevingne. HMD Skyline is Gen Z’s dream device, so I wanted to show the phone in its natural habitat, in scenes dripping in Gen Z culture. I’m used to shooting celebrities, but I loved turning the camera on Human Mobile Device’s latest launch and taking its super impressive camera for a test drive. The shots – all taken on the phone – are super cool, stylish and have main character energy – just like Skyline.”

Global CMO of Human Mobile Devices, Lars Silberbauer, said; “Human Mobile Devices is human by design…and that’s what we’ve done with HMD Skyline, put consumers first. There are so many great functions on this phone to call out. The camera is a creator’s dream, a step-changing detox mode too. And it looks absolutely beautiful.”

Skyline has been built with a progressive GenZ audience firmly in mind so the camera capabilities are stand-out and seemingly endless. The 50MP front camera comes with autofocus and eye-tracking to ensure the sharpest of selfies, and with Skyline, creators don’t even need to press a button or set a timer to take a picture.

The super-slick smartphone for the ages will come with a powerful new in-built Detox Mode with bespoke app and contact blocking, allowing users to tailor their detox to their needs, focus on the real world and enjoy a balanced smartphone experience whenever they need a break from the digital world.