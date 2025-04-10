Empowering Women in Tech through Bootcamp



Glovo, a leading multi-category app in partnership with She Code Africa and the Lagos State government, through the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, led by Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, and the Ministry of Science and Technology, led by Dr. Olatubosun Alake, recently celebrated the graduation of 100 women that acquired different tech skills from the Women in Tech Bootcamp, writes Emma Okonji

The initiative toinvest in the training of women in tech education is a welcome development that will motivate the women in choosing a career in tech education, which hitherto was dominated by the males.

Glovo is one of the companies that have taken the initiative to train women in tech education, through partnership with the Lagos State government. The company recently trained over 100 women in tech education through a transformative 12-week programme, designed to equip women with technical skills, mentorship, and career development opportunities in the tech industry.

Tech Skills Development

The graduation ceremony, which held recently in Lagos to commemorate Women’s Month, aligned with the theme, “Accelerate Action,” which emphasises the need for swift and decisive steps toward gender equality in STEM and beyond.

The Women in Tech Bootcamp provided participants with specialised training in Frontend Development, Backend Development, and Mobile Development. In addition to technical training, the programme incorporated career coaching, soft skills workshops, and hands-on capstone projects to prepare participants for real-world careers in tech. The holistic approach ensured that participants not only gained technical expertise but also the confidence and resources needed to navigate the tech industry successfully.





The Initiative

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola, emphasised Glovo’s commitment to driving diversity and inclusion.

According to her, “At Glovo, we believe that true innovation comes from diverse perspectives. This bootcamp is just the beginning—one of our many steps in a long-term commitment to empowering women in technology and creating more inclusive opportunities in the industry. We are proud to champion diversity, and this initiative is one of many to come as we continue to accelerate action towards gender equity in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).”

A key highlight of the event was the Top 2 Capstone Project presentations, where outstanding teams showcased innovative solutions addressing real-world challenges such as financial literacy, food waste reduction, and academic productivity. The projects were judged based on functionality, problem-solving approach, teamwork, and presentation skills.



The winning teams of the Backend and Frontend Capstone Project competition were Group One, led by Linda Gift Awo and Abisola Odusanwo, with team members that included: Aminat Ismaila, Adebisi Adesanya, Nafisat Akokhia, and Elizabeth Gabriel

Reflecting on their experience in the programme and the capstone project, the leaders of the winning group, said: “This bootcamp has been a game-changer for us. Not only did we gain technical skills in backend development, but we also learned the power of collaboration and problem-solving. Winning the Capstone Project competition has given us the confidence to pursue careers in tech and contribute to innovative solutions in our communities.”

Their project, titled Food Waste Management App, connects restaurants, grocery stores, and individuals with surplus food to charities and food banks—promoting sustainability and social impact.

The second runner-up for the Capstone Project presentation was Group two, led by Shukurat Akanbi and Melody Anaka.



In her opening remarks, Expansion Manager at Glovo Nigeria, Omotola Spence, reflected on the programme’s broader impact:

“This graduation is not just a milestone—it’s a movement. The Women in Tech Bootcamp represents Glovo’s commitment to fostering inclusivity in the tech industry and accelerating action towards gender equity. We are proud of the achievements of these 100 women and confident that they will drive meaningful change in the digital economy,” Spence said.

Founder and Executive Director of She Code Africa, Ada Nduka Oyom, added:

“At She Code Africa, our mission has always been to create pathways for women to thrive in technology. The impact of this bootcamp goes beyond technical training, it’s about building confidence, fostering community, and accelerating action towards greater representation of African women in STEM.”



In addition to the Capstone Project winners, the top two best-performing students were also recognised for their excellence:

While Abisola Odusanwo, scored over 90 per cent, Shukurat Akande, scored over 80 per cent

Odusanwo who spoke in excitement, said:“Before this bootcamp, I never imagined myself writing code or building applications. Now, I have the skills, mentorship, and network to thrive in the industry. The support from Glovo, She Code Africa, and my peers has been incredible, and I am excited for what’s next.”

According to Akande, “This experience has helped me unlock new potentials. I feel more confident, more capable, and more ready than ever to contribute meaningfully to the tech ecosystem.”

Graduates will continue to receive mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to career pathways through the She Code Africa community, thanks to Glovo’s ongoing support.

Commitment

With the success of the inaugural programme, Glovo awarded the winning Capstone Project team monetary prizes, tech gifts, and other exciting rewards, thus reinforcing its commitment to fostering gender inclusivity in tech. Glovo, She Code Africa, and the Lagos State government reaffirm their dedication to creating sustainable opportunities for women in technology, ensuring that the initiative marks the beginning of a long-term movement toward inclusivity in the industry.

The programme, according to the sponsors, lays the groundwork for future collaborations, expanding access to digital skills and creating more career pathways for women in tech.



Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app that connects users with businesses and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers, supermarkets, and high-street retail stores. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona

She Code Africa is a community-driven organisation focused on empowering and supporting young girls and women across Africa in pursuing careers in technology through training, mentorship, and community engagement.



