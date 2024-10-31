Government Alone Can’t Achieve Sustainable Progress, Sanwo-Olu Declares





Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the government alone could not achieve sustainable progress except the private sector plays a part.



He therefore charged Nigerians, particularly Lagos residents, to promote the values that underpin good governance to ensure a future where the state’s economic environment would empower and uplift its citizens.



This was as former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has called for a reform of the leadership recruitment process, noting that the major challenge confronting Nigeria was that most of the leaders were not prepared for leadership.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Annual Conference of the Chartered Institute of Directors held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said strong governmental institutions, effective leadership, and an unwavering commitment to transparency would build a strong and thriving economy.



“Government alone cannot achieve sustainable progress. The private sector plays a crucial role in advancing good governance.



“By adhering to ethical business practices, investing in sustainable initiatives, and insisting on transparency in governmental dealings, we can create an environment that fosters transparency and economic stability. Together, we can bridge the gap between intention and action,” he said.



He explained that the conference theme, “Good Governance as a Catalyst for Economic Recovery, Growth, and Development,” captured the current challenges and illuminated a path toward a more resilient and prosperous future.



“As leaders, we recognise that good governance is more than a moral obligation—it is an economic imperative. It is the key to unlocking our nation’s potential, attracting vital investment, and creating opportunities for our citizens.

“We know that transparency, accountability, and trust are the cornerstones of any thriving economy. History has shown that where these principles are absent, nations struggle.”



Jega, while delivering the conference lecture, advised Nigerians to pay serious attention to nurturing and entrenching democratic governance to place Nigeria on a sustainable trajectory of ‘people-oriented development processes’ rather than mere good governance being promoted by the World Bank.



“We should not swallow hook, line, and sinker what they bring to us. We must be very careful in terms of what measures they have suggested to us because if we don’t do that, we may inadvertently fall into greater medium and long-term problems even if we think we are seeing short-term benefits from that kind of engagement,” he advised.

Also speaking, the President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Directors, Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, said the Institute proudly led the charge in promoting corporate governance across the country.



The Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu said character was the bedrock of good governance and good corporate practices.