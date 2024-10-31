GOC Seeks Media Support in Fight against Terrorism

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division, Brigadier-General Ibikunke Ajose, has called on media organisations in the country to collaborate with the military in reporting accurate and balanced news involving the Nigerian Army to ensure national security and development.

The GOC made the appeal in Sokoto when the Executives of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondent Chapel, Sokoto State, led by its Chairman, Mallam Harisu Habibu, paid him a courtesy visit at the division headquarters in Sokoto.

He noted that for any security outfit to succeed in its activities, there was need for collaboration with the media who stands as a link between the military and members of the public.

General Ajose further explained that appropriate mechanisms and operational machinery are being piloted to strengthen operations to better the security situation in the country.

According to him, “The army cannot operate without the media ready to project its activities in positive light and make the public understand that the country is getting better.

“The media must not fail to encourage peace and unity through projecting the country in positive light by exhibiting professionalism in the spirit of patriotism.

“We also want the public to know what we are doing in keeping Nigeria and citizens safe, secure and united.”

Accordingly, General Ajose emphasized with caution on the need for journalists to always be fair, objective and accurate in their reportage, especially on some basic elements that symbolise the army.

“Reportage must be put right to reflect professionalism and not to scare the army to not publicise its activities for public consumption.”

He noted that analytical and factual reportage of military operations was helpful in advancing the course of progress being recorded over insecurity and it’s perpetrators.

“A good synergy between the army and the media would brace efforts at depleting insecurity.

“This, we have to close ranks by creating a space for sustained collaboration through periodic interactive session in order to share ideas for responsive working relations for the security and safety of country,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Chairman, Habibu Harisu, who observed that the army was doing better and easing the tension against insecurity, also noted that the Sokoto- Gusau – Funtua road was relatively secure as more commuters were plying the highway with less fears recently.

He said the chapel would not let the existing cordial relationship with security agencies, especially the army in the state, down.

The chairman said: “The visit is to further cement and strengthen the working relationship with the Army Division towards keeping Nigeria and citizens safe against enemies of progress, especially within the jurisdiction of the division.”