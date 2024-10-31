Engineers’ Forum Cautions Oseni over Umahi, Applaud Tinubu on Road Infrastructure

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

A group of Nigerian engineers have cautioned the Chairman of the House Committee on FERMA, Hon. Engr. Aderemi Abasi Oseni over his recent outburst against the Minister of Works, David Umahi, describing it as mischievous, reckless, unfounded and completely misplaced.

The Engineers under the aegis of Nigerian Forum of Engineers in Public Service (FEPS) said Oseni’s outburst was a reprehensible attempt to blackmail President Bola Tinubu and frustrate his insistence through the Minister on adherence on due process, efficiency and zero tolerance for corruption in budget processes, award and execution of contracts under the present administration.

The Forum in a statement issued in Wednesday by its Coordinator, Olatunji Badmus on berated Oseni for seeking to “discredit President Bola Tinubu in the eyes of Nigerians by mischievously attempting to discount the numerous achievements of the administration on road infrastructure across the country as well as settlement of inherited liabilities and debts since its inception in May, 2023”.

The Forum also described as appalling that Hon. Oseni created a false impression to the public that the Minister was present and made submissions at the hearing which it said validated allegations that the lawmaker is hand in gloves with some corrupt and unpatriotic contractors whose nefarious activities have been checkmated, to run down the administration.

Stating that on-going road projects across the country belies the position of the lawmaker and reflect the administration’s commitment and prudent management of resources, the Forum accused Oseni of playing the script of said some failed contractors who are “bitter that no projects were awarded to them under the result-oriented Tinubu administration”.

It said Oseni as an engineer ought to rather appreciate and celebrate President Tinubu’s massive achievements in road infrastructure instead of attempting to blackmail the administration to favor failed and corrupt contractors.

“Our Forum is appalled by the conduct of the Chairman, House Committee on FERMA, Hon. Engr. Aderemi Oseni who we believe is acting the script of some corrupt contractors who are bitter that contracts were not awarded to them.

“The magnitude of on-going projects across the country show President Tinubu’s dedication and prudent management of resources with the commitment of budgeted funds to keeping all projects including those inherited from previous administrations alive.

“In fact, no President in the history of our nation has done so much in a very short time like President Tinubu has done in the last 18 months.

“It is therefore shocking that Hon. Oseni could seek to cast aspersion on the administration apparently to favour some failed contractors who are angry that due process is being applied in the award of contracts.

“Hon. Oseni and such contractors should know that under President Tinubu, it is no longer business as usual”, the engineers said.

The forum which noted landmark projects including the reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos after maintenance, the coastal road, and the intervention in various trunk roads across the country commended the Minister for hands-on approach of engineering expertise, which is said is in line with President Tinubu’s commitment to rapid development in the country.