Edo College of Nursing Holds Maiden Convocation After Revamp, Graduates 81

*Go and conquer the world, Gov Obaseki charges graduands

The Edo State College of Nursing Sciences (ESCNS), has held its maiden convocation, marking the first graduation ceremony since the institution was revamped, upgraded, and reopened by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in 2021.

The event, held at the college’s main campus, on Sapele Road, Benin City, saw 81 newly qualified nurses receive their diplomas, prepared to contribute to the healthcare sector both within the state and beyond.

The graduates were presented with the award of Diploma in Basic Nursing by the Provost of the College, Prof. Patricia Ukaigwe.

Governor Obaseki, while delivering his goodwill message at the convocation ceremony, charged the graduates to utilize the world-class education acquired to make a meaningful impact in the healthcare value chain and health ecosystem.

Obaseki, represented by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa-Oviawe said: “You have received a world-class education which will stand you out from your peers. It’s left for you to go all out and conquer the world. Move your school forward, I urge you.

“It’s my hope that as you go all out to conquer the world, remember when it started and come back and contribute your quota to the development of the school, State, and country at large. We thank the alumni for all they have done for the school.”

Delivering the convocation lecture, alumni of the school, Nurse Obi Anthonia, of the 1988-91 set, commended the governor for revamping and reopening the institution after eight years of inactivity.

Acknowledging the state-of-the-art facilities in the school, she said the institution ranks as the best in the country, urging the 81 graduating students to carry on the legacy of compassion, resilience and unwavering dedication to the profession.

On her part, Provost of the College, Prof. Patricia Ukaigwe urged the new graduates to be committed to the advancement of healthcare as she commended the governor for transforming the institution to meet global standards.

She urged the graduates on professionalism, noting that fashion designing, catering and others have been added to their curriculum to provide additional skills.

The high point of the event was the presentation of an award of excellence to Governor Obaseki by the alumni association in appreciation of his efforts towards the upgrade and revamp of the college after years of inactivity and the provision of an additional 50 computers to add to existing 200 for the college’s CBTE examination.