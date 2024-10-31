  • Thursday, 31st October, 2024

Court Moves Yahaya Bello’s Arraignment to Next January

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The arraignment of former Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, over allegations bordering on money laundering, has been adjourned till January 21, 2025.


Beside the possible arraignment, the court would also deliver its ruling in a motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), praying it to enter a “not guilty” plea on behalf of Bello who was absent in court.
At the last sitting on September 25, the former governor through his lawyer, Mr Michael Adoyi, had prayed the court to defer further proceedings in the matter pending the decision of the Supreme Court in his appeal against his arraignment.


The request was opposed by EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, prompting the court to adjourn to October 30, for ruling and possible arraignment.


When the matter came up on Wednesday, Pinheiro, who informed the court that he had two witnesses already in court, urged the judge to formally enter a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant, even in his absence.
“My first application is to formally enter a plea of not guilty to the defendant, even in his absence. The second point is, not withstanding his physical absence, it is in full compliance with Section 276 of ACJA. Flowing from that entry my lord, it is a humble request that we call the first witness,” he stated.


The senior lawyer argued that “the right to plead guilty or not guilty is a right that can be waved by the defendant,” adding that the judge should hold that the defendant has waved that right.

Responding, Adoyi vehemently opposed the request on grounds that it  ran contrary to a subsisting order of the court.

Justice Nwite, however, announced that the matter has been adjourned to January 21, for ruling on the application by the EFCC and/or arraignment.

