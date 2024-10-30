Shun Corruption, Be Ethical, Kogi CJ, Judges Task Magistrates 





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Magistrates in Kogi State have been warmed to shun all forms corruption and be ethical in their conduct at the Magisterial level of the state judiciary.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Josiah Majebi and Judges of the superior courts, gave this charge during the deliberations on intolerance, corruption and ethical conducts at the NBA House in Lokoja.

The event was organised in a bid to rally magistrates in the state to exchange views and experiences that would further reposition magistrate courts for better in administration of justice within their jurisdiction.



Justice Majebi, spoke on the adverse effect of corruption in the system while Justice Moses Gwatana spoke on forms and styles of judgement writing. Hon. Justice Bamidele Aina delivered paper on Code of Conduct and the professional ethics expected of Magistrates.



In their good-will messages, other High Court Judges present encouraged Magistrates to be firm in their decisions and reminded them that the integrity of the institution must be maintained at all times.

The Chief Judge, who was represented by Justice Angelina Onyene Salihu, tasked the Magistrates on maintaining impeccable personal integrities that would sustain the unrivaled incorruptible records of Judges of the state who are also known to be above board and fearless in delivering judicial decisions fairly.