Osun APC Suspends Aregbesola





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC),yesterday, suspended a former governor of the state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for alleged anti-party.



In a resolution jointly signed and sent to the National Chairman of the party, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, for notification by the state Chairman, Hon. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal and Secretary of the party, Hon. Olabisi Kamoru, the party noted that Aregbesola, has been suspended from the party following allegations of anti-party activities.



“The State Executive Committee (SEC) has constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations, which include the creation of splinter groups, parallel organs, working with opposition parties, public outbursts against party leaders, refusal to support party activities, and refusal to vote for the party since the 2019 general elections,” it stated.



The committee vowed to report its findings and recommendations to the SEC within 14 days.



rlier, a letter from Disciplinary Committee to Aregbesola signed by Comrade Waheed Adeniran Stated that, “The State Disciplinary Committee is investigating allegations of anti-party activities by the Ilesa East Local Government Executive levelled against you.



“The allegations include working with opposition parties to undermine the APC, factionalising the party through the Omoluabi Caucus, creating parallel party organs, and insulting party leaders. The Committee requests a formal response within 48 hours to ensure due process and prevent further actions in accordance with the party’s constitution.”



Also, the Ilesa East Local Government Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had before requested disciplinary action against Aregbesola for anti-party activities.



The committee discussed Aregbesola’s actions, including public criticism of APC, support for rival parties, and division within the party.

The local exco believed taking swift action would restore party discipline and deter other members from engaging in anti-party activities.