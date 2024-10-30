Onaiyekan: To Fix Nigeria’s Challenges, Northern Elite Must Fix Region’s Problems





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has challenged the northern elite to fix the economic, political and security crisis in the region as a way of fixing the country’s problems.

Onaiyekan spoke yesterday in Abuja when the League of Northern Democrats (LND), led by former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, paid him a courtesy visit.

The cardinal, who commended LND for championing a northern renaissance, challenged them to inquire why there was too much poverty and insecurity in the northern states, when compared to the south of Nigeria.

He stated, Let’s face it, if the north does not move well, Nigeria cannot move well. It’s the same discourse. If Nigeria does move well, Africa cannot move well.”

According to him, “I think we must face the reality that the way northern Nigeria is today is not what we can be proud of. All the various indices of good governance and standard of living, we have a very poor record. If Nigeria is poor, the epicentre of the poor is the north.

“And when there is a league of northern democrats, who are interested in addressing the issues and finding out, why is it that things are not moving as they should, I think things will move because a league of elite northern democrats should be able to engage those who call themselves political leaders, especially as some of you have had good experience in government.

“So, you can tell them, listen, look around you, are you proud of what you see? Out-of-school children all over the place, and it is not an excuse to say we are poor because if we continue about being poor, the issue will remain.

“We are in a federal government and federal resources are being distributed, so what has happened.”

Onaiyekan added, “There is no room for one section of the country to be lagging behind. What it does mean is that the entire nation should be interested in what you people are doing. If for no other reason but for what they normally call enlightened self-interest.”

He stressed the need for all regions of the country to move together, adding that his doors are open to leaders from other parts of the country who share the same interest of ensuring good governance.

The cardinal said the country needed many leagues of democrats to improve the quality of governance.

He stated, “Your initiatives of coming together to form the league of northern democrats for the purpose of trying to reinvent the north is a welcome development. I support what you are doing.

“Go further, ask questions, because when you reinvent the north, you are on the sure positive way to reinvent Nigeria. When you reinvent Nigeria, Africa would reinvent itself. We are the largest black nation in world.”

Onayekan called for harmonious relationship between Christians and Muslims in the north. He said a peaceful relationship between Christians and Muslims was another sure way to build a stable and united northern Nigeria.

The Catholic cardinal went down memory lane to discuss how the Nigerian inter-religious council was formed during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He said though the expected goal of complete religious harmony was yet to be desired, with time Nigeria would realise the goal.

Earlier, Shekarau told Onaiyekan that the visit was to acquaint him with the group’s plans to reinvent the north from poverty and the challenge of insecurity by engaging leaders from the region.

Shekarau, who was a two-time governor of Kano State, told the Catholic cardinal that his group was not partisan, but was worried about the level of poverty and insecurity in the northern states.

The former governor stated, “We are an apolitical group, who are worried with the level of economic, security developments in the 19 northern states. We have members from all political parties. Our mission and goals are to reinvent the north from its present economic situation.”