NCAA Accredits NCAT As ARFF Training Provider 

Nigeria | 18 mins ago


Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Tuesday issued certificate of accreditation to the Aerodrome Emergency Training School of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria as provider of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training in Nigeria.  

The award ceremony, in line with Acting Director General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo’s mantra of ease of doing business without compromising standards and safety, was performed at the Authority’s corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

It is worthy to note that the accreditation of ARFF training by NCAA, which is the first time to be conducted in Nigeria, will enhance safety and standardization of ARFF training across the industry.

The benefits of the accreditation to NCAA, the Aviation industry and the nation at large, include enhanced safety and standardisation of ARFF training across the industry; strengthened reputation for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT); and increased regulatory compliance.

Others are robust global recognition; increased enrolment in the college; positive forex flow into the country; recognition from aviation stakeholders domestically and internationally; and increased eligibility for funding opportunities.

While receiving the certificate, the Acting Rector of the College, Mr. Joseph Imalighwe thanked the Ag. DGCA for his sterling leadership and effective oversight of the industry since assumption of office. He promised to uphold the standard of the accreditation.

