Lawmaker Arraigned for Assaulting Bolt Driver, Gets N.5m Bail 

A House of Representatives member from Abia State, Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Kuje, Abuja, for assaulting a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya.

Ikwechegh was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on abuse of office, assault and threat to life.

The arraignment was sequel to the conclusion of investigation by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Investigation Unit.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyer accordingly made an oral application for his bail.

In a short ruling, Magistrate Abubakar Umar Sai’id admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the magistrate, must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide utility bills as proof of residence.

He subsequently adjourned to November 8, for commencement of trial.

Ikwechegh, who represents Aba North and South Federal Constituency in Abia State, was recently captured in a viral video physically assaulting the complainant.

The incident occurred on October 27 when the driver was delivering a package to the lawmaker at a residence on Zamfara Crescent, Maitama, Abuja.

It should be noted that the lawmaker, who is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has since apologized over the incident and promised to cooperate with the police in their investigation.