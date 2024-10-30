Ijamilusi’s Hat-trick Steers Super Falcons to 4-1 Win over Algeria’s Green Ladies

The Super Falcons on Tuesday cruised to a 4-1 win over their Algerian counterparts in the second of two international friendlies between both teams, with long-time absentee Folashade Ijamilusi bagging a hat-trick in the afternoon at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

True to his words, Farid Benstiti’s lasses started with more poise and assurance than they showed in the first game in Ikenne-Remo on Saturday, and on a couple of occasions, carved open opportunities in the Nigerian rear.

However, former junior international Ijamilusi opened scoring for Nigeria after 12 minutes, scoring from a corner-kick, and doubled the lead nine minutes later after latching onto a second ball following Blessing Ilivieda’s effort that cannoned off the crossbar.

Undaunted, the Green Ladies stepped up another gear, and could have reduced the tally in the 39th minute when Nigeria conceded a penalty kick. But Lina Boussaha missed from the spot. Yet, two minutes later, they could have scored with a powerful shot by Laura Muller but goalkeeper Rachael Unachukwu saved.

However, Ouassila Alouache ghosted past the Nigerian defence in the 43rd minute, to slot past Unachukwu for the Algerians’ only goal of the two-match tour.

Determined to retain their two-goal lead, the Super Falcons, who won the first encounter 2-0 with a brace from Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, increased the pressure on their visitors, and Gift Monday netted the third with a powerful header in added time of the first period.

An entertaining second half produced only one goal, with Ijamilusi assuring her hat-trick with minutes left in the second half.

Lagos Hails Dolphin Swimming League, Pledges Support for the Event

Impressed by the consistency and the talent emerging from Nigeria’s premier school swimming tournament, the Dolphin Swimming League, the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has pledged its support to the event.

Oluyomi Oluwasanmi, Director of School Sports at LSSC, commended the league’s organisers for sustaining the initiative, which began six years ago. She added that the commission is delighted to back the league through collaboration with the Lagos State Swimming Association, reaffirming its commitment to the growth of the initiative.

Oluwasanmi highlighted that the competition has produced swimmers who have made Lagos proud at major championships, including the 2024 National Youth Games (NYG) held in Asaba, Delta State. She noted that athletes representing Lagos at the NYG contributed to the state’s impressive performance in swimming, amassing a total of 10 medals: four gold, four silver, and two bronze.

Particularly thrilled by the inclusion of the elementary category, which features pupils from primary schools, Oluwasanmi acknowledged the importance of early exposure for young participants. She emphasized that engaging children at a formative stage creates a significant impact and helps to ‘catch them young.’

The first leg of Season 6 was hosted by Grange School, Ikeja, attracting record entries as swimmers showcased their talents on the well-attended opening day, Saturday, October 19. Organized by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive, the Dolphin Swimming League received technical support from the Nigeria Aquatic Federation.

Samuel Jesimiel, Chairman of the Technical Committee at the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, noted the increased number of participating schools, which reflects the initiative’s continued progress and success. He stated that the federation would continue to provide a platform for swimmers from the league to compete in international competitions.

The Dolphin Swimming League has been endorsed by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

On Saturday, November 2, the second leg of Season 6 will take place at RiverBank School in Lagos with 11 other schools competing for honours in 60 events.