Firm Set to Use Agriculture to Tackle Poverty in Nigeria 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

An agro-allied company, Agbeyewa Farms has said its focus is to use agriculture to eradicate poverty and guarantee prosperity in line with the priority of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Oskar Seyi Ayeleso, who made the disclosure at ‘Agbeyewa Day’ in the ongoing Odu’a International Trade Fair, holding in Ibadan, said the firm would work towards making Nigeria a food secured economy, stating that it is dedicated to producing world-class food and cash crops.

According to him, Agbeyewa Farms which is a subsidiary of Cavista Holdings Limited, is driven by its vision to become the most successful Agro-Allied company in Africa, noting that it is by

prioritizing agriculture as a key sector that can take the economy of the country out of its present economic challenges.

He disclosed that through its cassava revolution program the company has cultivated over 1,500 hectares of cassava farm land across four locations, noting that it intends to cultivate 10,000 hectares of cassava farm land, spanning nine communities, before the next two years.

Ayeleso said, “To meet our growing operational needs, we are investing in equipment capacity as we currently have over 25 tractors for land clearing, plowing, harrowing, ridging, planting, road, and building construction. We have over 30 new tractors arriving before the year-end, with four to be cleared at the port this week. We are building a strong foundation in human capacity, tractorization, cassava plantation, corporate governance, structure, and system capabilities in preparation for our world-class agro-processing plant.

“Our plan is to plant not less than 10,000 hectares of cassava in 2026. Our growth and commitment have attracted recognition. In May 2024, at the Africa Business Summit in Dallas, Agbeyewa Farms signed a landmark MOU with the Ekiti State Government for 100,000 hectares of cassava cultivation. This initiative aims to empower local farmers through our In-grower and Out-grower schemes, providing access to machinery, inputs, and guaranteed off-take agreements.

“Agbeyewa Farms is carrying the message of the cassava revolution beyond Nigeria. Earlier this year, we hosted U.S. Embassy representatives, including Consul General, Mr. Will Steven and Deputy Chief of Mission, Richard M. Mills, Jr., on our farm at Ipao Ekiti. This is also aimed at increasing our partnership with development agencies.”