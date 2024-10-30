Court Invites Parents of 19-yr-Old Boy Docked for Cyber Crime





Wale Igbintade



Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos, has ordered the appearance in court of the mother of a 19-year-old painter, Chinonso Udeh, charged with cybercrime.



The defendant, was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on one-count bordering on cybercrime.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.



After his plea, the prosecutor, Mr S.I Suleiman, conducted a review of the facts of the case through a witness, Mr Abdulraman Mohammed, an operative with the commission.



The witness narrated to the court how the defendant was arrested when the EFCC got intelligence of an organised cybercrime syndicate at the lekki area of Lagos.



He told the court that a surveillance of the area was conducted, and a subsequent sting operation carried out, during which the defendant and others were arrested.



The witness said an iphone XR model was seized from the defendant, and when analysed, some incriminating documents were printed out, and the statement of the defendant, consequently taken under caution.



He, then urged the court to discharge the witness, and proceed to convict the defendant based on his guilty plea, and the evidence tendered by the EFCC.



Justice Faji, then discharged the witness, and ordered the defendant who was sitting, to stand up in the dock

When on his feet, he was asked to tell the court about himself.



The defendant who could not speak audibly all the time, told the court that he was currently learning painting, and was residing with a church member.



When asked about his parents, he told the court that he is a native of Onitsha in Anambra, adding that his mother, Mrs Marther Ude, resides at Achaputa layout in Onitsha.



The court then asked the defendant “who is here with you in court” and in response, the defendant pointed to a young lad sitting in the courtroom with braided hair.



Justice Faji then asked the young fellow to stand up and introduce himself as well as his relationship with the defendant.

In response the young man told the court that he is not related to the defendant but only acting as a friend since the defendant appeared deserted as no one wanted to escort him to court.



Apparently taken aback by the conduct and demeanor of both the defendant and his alleged friend, the court queried how a teenager could be allowed to roam carefree.



“So, at 19, you are not with your parents? Nobody followed you to court but only your ‘friend’ with plaited hair, so, should I think this defendant is responsible?” he said







The court then ordered the defendant to ensure his mother is produced in court at the next adjourned date, failing which he stood the risk of imprisonment.