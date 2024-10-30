Asari-Dokubo Accuses Tinubu of Meddling in Rivers Crisis





*Says he emptied his account to campaign for president, rejected pipeline contract

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



An ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, yesterday accused President Bola Tinubu of taking sides in the ongoing political altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking on Arise Television, Asari-Dokubo, a former president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide said during the last presidential poll he spent over $2 million to ensure Tinubu’s election.



Admitting that Tinubu stood by him during his fight with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, reason he will always support him, Asari-Dokubo said he rejected an offer for a pipeline surveillance contract from the president when he visited him in the State House the last time.



He also criticised Tinubu’s decision to dissolve the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, calling it a “total betrayal” of the Niger Delta people, saying the move reflects a longstanding culture of sidelining the Niger Delta region in national development.



“This decision is a betrayal of the people of the Niger Delta. There has been this culture in Nigeria of trying to shortchange the people of the Niger Delta, robbing us of our gains,” he claimed.



He emphasised that his criticism stems from his commitment to representing his people rather than his personal relationship with the president, whom he said remains separate from his duties as an advocate for the Niger Delta community.



“I should be able to tell him (the president) the truth about what is happening in Rivers state. President Bola Tinubu is supporting Nyesom Wike to destabilise the state and disturb its peace,” he said.



“The ministry came to being on the blood and sweat of the people of the Ijaw nation. I’m crying out because I am vigorously liable for any infraction on the expectations of the Nigerian people and not just the Niger Delta people.



“I’m not going to deny what I said. Even if it’s tomorrow Bola Tinubu encounters any difficulty, I will still stick out my neck and stand for him because at some point he stood for me,” he added.



He also claimed that he spent over $2 million to support Tinubu, stressing that he emptied his bank account to back Tinubu’s presidential election.

“If Tinubu encounters any difficulty, I will still stick out my neck and stand for him because, at a time, he stood for me. In all my podcasts, I personally said my needs are very small, so what I’m trying to say is very clear: with Tinubu becoming president, I should be able to tell him the truth.



“I can’t be appointed as a minister or into any board; I did not lobby for anything, so it’s not personal. Yes, I emptied my bank account and spent over $2 million; I can’t count what I spent in Naira. I didn’t take a dime from anybody,” he stated.