Van Nistelrooy is Man Utd’s Temporary Manager, Ten Hag Sacked 

Manchester United yesterday sacked manager Erik ten Hag after the club’s troubled start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at West Ham United on Sunday.

The loss came three days after the Red Devils were held by Fenerbahce in the Europa League – results that left United without a win in Europe this season and in 14th position in the Premier League.

Their terrible start to this season has come despite more than 600 million pounds ($779.28 million) being spent on new players since Ten Hag took charge ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Ten Hag signed a new contract in the summer and departs Old Trafford after two-and-a-half years in charge – so who might be on the club’s list to replace him?

In the interim, Hag’s assistant, Ruud van Nistelrooy has been handed the baton to run the Red Devils until a substantive manager is appointed.

Van Nistelrooy is adored by United fans from his five-year spell as a prolific striker at the club, but lacks experience having only managed at senior level for one season.

It seems a risk, but those who know the 48-year-old former Netherlands international say he is “driven”, “strong-willed” and “obsessed with perfection”. He also absolutely loves Manchester United.

Van Nistelrooy tops the list of favourites to permanently replace Ten Hag, which also includes former Barcelona boss Xavi, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna.