NPFL: Relief for Amokachi as Lobi Pick Vital Win against Bayelsa

Former Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, got his first win on return to the domestic scene following Lobi Stars’ 2-1 win against visiting Bayelsa United on Monday evening.

The win lifted his side just to the top of the relegation zone at 17th position on same points as fellow strugglers, Bayelsa United.

Martins Ossy’s brace in the 22nd and 57th minute assured Lobi Stars their second win of the season and a big relief for Amokachi who was looking forward to his first win since he took charge of the side early last month.

He previously presided over a string of losses including the 4-2 defeat by Ikorodu City at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos early this month.

Bayelsa United’s Ibrahim Yahaya had cancelled the home side’s lead with a well-taken penalty in the 30th minute before Ossy restored the lead midway through the second half.

In Ilorin, Kwara United secured a 1-1 draw against defending champions, Enugu Rangers with all the goals scored in the first half of the match.

Abdulraheem Shola had opened the score for the home side in the 43rd minute but the euphoria of the feat hardly died down before Maduforo Kingsley restored parity a minute later.

Both sides tried to get the winner in the second half with the home side looking more adventurous in the final quarter but their efforts failed to yield dividends.