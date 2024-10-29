Govt  Urged to Support Shea Butter Cultivation in Nigeria

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Various governments in the country have been asked to place more emphasis on the cultivation of Shea butter because of its economic viability.

Specifically, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was challenged to take steps that will unlock the potential in the Shea butter production for the economic growth of the country.

Former Senator, Ahmed Mohammed Bima, made the pleas in Minna, Niger State, yesterday while addressing a news conference during which he submitted that the country had for long neglected the sector which has the potential of increasing its economic base and at same time reduce unemployment.

“The Shea Butter Sector has the capacity of fetching Nigeria foreign exchange of close to 5 billion dollars annually if the potential in the sector is fully harnessed by the governments,” Bima asserted.

Bima who represented Niger South in the ninth National Assembly enumerated the domestic and industrial uses of Shea butter, adding that: “It is now being seen as a replacement for Cocoa butter in the production of chocolate.”

The former senator further submitted that Shea butter “is now in high demand in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries,” stressing that: “It is also regarded as a healthier alternative for edible vegetable fats and oils in the area of ofod applications.”

Saying that for long Nigeria has been the largest producer of Shea nuts in the world, Bima regretted that lack of adequate support from the government has really affected the Nigerian Shea butter industry “which has the potential to contribute significantly to the economic and industrial development of the nation.”

He stressed that the sector needs the necessary governmental support for the provision of necessary infrastructure and machinery to process the commodity.