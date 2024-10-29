Algorand Urges Nigerian Youths to Acquire Skills for Global Tech Competitiveness

Young Nigerians have been urged to acquire relevant skills to enhance their competitiveness in the global technology sector.

This call came from the Algorand Foundation, a leading global blockchain organisation, during the kick-off of the Algorand Hackathon: Nigeria summit holding in Jalingo, Taraba State.

The event gathered tech experts from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Country Head of Algorand in Nigeria, Benjamin Onuoha, emphasised that states aiming for progress must invest deliberately in the technological advancement of their youth.

He stated that empowering young Nigerians with technical know-how is essential for them to create solutions that address critical challenges both locally and nationally.

“A state that wants to make progress must equip its youths with the relevant skills they need to compete effectively in the global technology ecosystem,” Onuoha remarked.

He said participants at the hackathon will work on developing blockchain-based solutions that allow individuals to own and control their digital identities independently of centralised entities.

They will also create innovative solutions aimed at improving supply chain transparency, security and efficiency.

Onuoha highlighted the opportunity for participants to design the next generation of fast, transparent and accessible payment platforms, promoting financial inclusion for all, regardless of their location or economic status.

He noted that substantial prizes and opportunities await the winners.

Taraba State Commissioner for Digital Economy and Innovation, Gideon Nonso, stated that hosting the hackathon demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting its youth and embracing blockchain technology to enhance transparency and efficiency in governance.

He added that Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, is keen to partner with organisations to boost technological advancement among the state’s young people.

The Algorand Foundation has previously collaborated with various state governments to organise week-long training programmes aimed at fostering digital literacy and empowering young Nigerians in blockchain technology and software development.

Sponsored by the foundation, these initiatives are designed to equip the youth with the skills and expertise necessary to drive digitalisation and blockchain adoption across Nigeria.