16 Schools to Compete in Femi Gbajabiamila U-16 Football Tourney

Sunday Ehigiator

The member representing Surulere Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Desmond Olusola Elliot, has revealed that 16 selected schools from Surulere have been scheduled to compete at the Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila Football Tournament starting October 31st, 2024.

Speaking at a Press briefing to flag off the tournament recently, Elliot explained that the competition is aimed at encouraging inclusive governance for the youth adding that the one-month-long event would be a period of interaction to strengthen young people’s understanding of governance and curb social vices.

“The Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila U-16 Football Tournament is one full month of interacting with the kids of Surulere. We are hoping that through this kind of exercise, we will curb social vices and find football talents.

“We have taken about 16 schools chosen strictly from the district and the event will kick off on October 31st. Also, we would be having a symposium on the 15th of November at Sam Sonibare which would be an athletics event with appearances from celebrities and notable political figures to encourage ethical moral behaviours, inspire hope and shape students’ character in the right direction,” Elliot stated.

To ensure a seamless participation of students from participating schools, Elliot explained that participants have been provided with jerseys, boots, shin guards, first aid boxes and lunch bags to ensure that every participant is well equipped to favourably compete.

Speaking on the significance of the event to the Nigerian Youth community, the Director of Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Lekan Fatodu, said that it is a veritable tool to spot talents, instil right values and foster understanding between the government and young people.

Meanwhile, students of participating schools have expressed their optimism to win the grand prize and trophy of the competition.

One of the students who spoke with THISDAY, Abunasaf Muhammed, of Adebola Baptist Secondary School said; “my expectations from this tournament is that I hope that my school will win this tournament. It will give me a lot of joy.”