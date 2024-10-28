News in Photographs: Shettima Briefs Tinubu on State Affairs After President’s 2-Week Vacation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Monday met formally with President Bola Tinubu since the latter ended his two-week working leave last week.

President Tinubu returned to Abuja on October 19 from a private vacation in London, which began on October 2.

Shettima, who was away to Sweden when President Tinubu resumed duties, briefed the president at his office in the State House, Abuja about his recent diplomatic trip.

The vice-president, THISDAY learnt, also used the opportunity to brief President Tinubu about his aborted trip to Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in Apia, Samoa.

Shettima’s trip to Samoa to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads Of Government Summit was cancelled last Thursday after a foreign object hit his plane during a stopover at JFK Airport in New York.

The foreign object damaged the cockpit windscreen of the plane.

While Shettima was away, the president relieved five ministers of their duties,

reassigned 10 other ministers, and also named seven new ministers, subject to Senate confirmation.

With Shettima back, both leaders are expected to resume close coordination on Nigeria’s domestic and international priorities.

