Enugu Agog as Bet9ja South East Badminton Serves Off

Again, the five eastern states of Nigeria are gathering for an annual badminton championship powered by the lead bookmaker company in Nigeria, through its foundation, the Bet9ja Foundation.

Running from Monday through Wednesday, the championship will feature contests among senior men and women as well as the veterans.

Holding at the indoor sports hall of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, it is the third time since 2022 that the championship under the platform of Bet9ja is taking centre stage.

“We are committed to this as it is part of our cardinal programmes, remarked the Vice Chairman, Bet9ja Foundation, Adaobi Cuomo.

According to her, “the Bet9ja Foundation is committed to improving the lives of Nigerians across the country through a variety of programs and initiatives that address the unique needs of diverse communities”, she stated.

The Bet9ja South East Badminton Championship is just one of the numerous projects as the foundation strives “to provide access to quality healthcare, support educational opportunities, promote sports development, facilitate community projects, and empower youth to achieve their full potential”, Adaobi Cuomo remarked.

Explaining further, the Bet9ja Agents Liaison Officer, Yetunde Osunnuga said that the foundation at the moment has 160 projects in over 31 states in Nigeria and is impacting 150 communities with an investment that is over N587 million.

The Bet9ja South East Badminton Championship is already yielding results.

A product of the last edition, Jeremiah Chigozie ruffled feathers at the Paris 2024. Though physically challenged, Chigozie used the second edition of the championship to perfect his acts and became the first Nigerian male player to make it to the global event.

The Bet9ja Southeast Badminton sensation dispatched Marcel Adam of Germany in two straight sets of 21-12; 21-15 in a match that lasted 28 minutes at Paris 2024 Paralympics.

He is back again at the third edition of the annual festival of rackets and shuttles. He is not the only star to watch out for.

Anambra State’s Jovita Anakwe and Queen Chibuzor now featuring for Abia State are the singles’ champions in the previous editions.

They are back with more vigour in this edition.