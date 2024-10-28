El Kanemi Halt Rivers Utd’s Winning Streak as Enyimba, Plateau Win

Femi Solaja

There was no significant change on the NPFL log at the weekend despite Rivers United’s 1-1 scoreline at home yesterday while Remo Stars of Ikenne conceded a late goal in Owerri as the Nigerian topflight league enters Match-day 9.

Former champions, Rivers United, still basking in a mid-week away win at Niger Tornadoes had to struggle to a 1-1 draw at home against 10-man El Kanemi Warriors in Port Harcourt.

Sama’ila Bello had put the visitors in front in the 31st minute but Coach Finidi George led Rivers canceled the lead two minutes later. El Kanemi Warriors were reduced to 10-men after Gimba Ajiji got the second yellow card in the final minutes of the half.

The score line still leaves the Port Harcourt side at the top with 21 points while second-placed Remo Stars failed to close the gap as they dropped precious points away to embattled Heartland FC managed by Emmanuel Amuneke.

Both teams were on the front foot for the points and played a good first half but the host team with an impressive match in recent times scored the lone goal of the match in the 71st minute when Afolayan Peters beat Remo stars goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, in his debut this season.

The result leaves Remo Stars in second position on 18 points while Heartland is now on nine points though out of the relegation zone but shares the same points with Bayelsa United.

In Aba, two goals by both Enyimba and Ikorodu City, in the added time gave the home side a 2-1

Ifeanyi Ihemekwele had put the home side in front in the 6th minute but Ikorodu City equalized in the 89th minute Moses Adikwu secured the win for his side in the added time for his side to retain the third position on 17 points.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars won 2-1 against Akwa United with goals from Gideon Monday and Joshua Akpan in the 45th and 78th minute respectively before Friday Apollos pegged the lead in the 83rd minute.

Nasarawa United were a lone goal better against Kono Pillars with a goal from Anas Yusuf in the 41st minute settling the battle.

While Plateau United walloped Sunshine Stars 3-0 with goals from Vincent Temipope via penalty kick in the 17th minute and a brace from Sadiq Abubakar Adamu in the 66th and 90th minutes gave the side a deserved win.

Earlier on Saturday, Bendel Insurance was at home to Abia Warriors by a lone goal scored by Sunday Megwo in the 40th minute while Katsina United and Niger Tornadoes settled for a 1-1 scoreline in Minna.

Action resumes today as Lobi Stars host Bayelsa United and Kwara United will engage Enugu Rangers in Ilorin.

RESULTS

NPFL

Enyimba 2-1 Ikorodu City

Heartland 1-0 Remo Stars

Nasarawa 1-0 Kano Pillars

Plateau Utd 3-0 Sunshine

Rivers Utd 1-1 El Kanemi

Shooting 2-1 Akwa Utd

PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle

Cry’Palace 1-0 Tottenham

West Ham 2-1 Man Utd

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool