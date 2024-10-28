Cricket: Edo Wins National Women’s Championship

Edo State team to the 2024 Nigeria Cricket Federation’s National Women’s Championship beat Akwa Ibom by 89 runs to emerge winners yesterday.

Favour Eseigbe, Edo State’s captain said she is proud of the team’s achievement and all members gave their best for them to emerge champion.

Peace Usen, the player of the match of the encounter took five wickets in four overs conceding on six runs and one maiden.

“We have a compact team and I’m proud of what we have achieved.” Eseigbe said of her team after the victory.

Akwa Ibom had won the toss and elected to field but the Edo Women batting prowess couldn’t be contained. Igbinedion Victory led the runs chase with 40 from 54 balls. Piety Lucky contributed 36 from 23 balls and Annointed Akhigbe added 12 from 18 balls. The first innings ended with 128 runs by the Edo team.

The second innings was a piece of cake for the inspired Edo team who saw off all of Akwa Ibom batters in 12 overs with a paltry 39 runs to show.

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, said that the 2024 National Women’s Championship has confirmed what conserted effort in the growing women sports can produce.

“It’s been seven days of quality cricket and showcase of cricket skills by girls from all the six geo-political zones of the country. We had Gombe, Kaduna, Kogi, Ekiti, Lagos, Anambra, Akwa Ibom and Edo States.”

Akpata added that the Women Criiio that was launched during the week also underscores the vision to drive gender inclusion deeper in the sports.

“We are turbocharging our girl-child including in sports and laying a solid foundation for the future of cricket and the Nigerian girls.”

The finals of the NCF Women’s Championship which started on Tuesday October 22nd was concluded yesterday, October 27, 2024