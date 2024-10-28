Amaju Pinnick to Star as Guest Lecturer in University of Ibadan Tomorrow

The immediate-past President of Nigeria Football Federation and Nigeria’s FIFA Council Member, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, OFR will add another feather to his cap when he delivers this year’s Personality Guest Lecture of the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan on Tuesday, 29th October 2024.

Pinnick, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of Confederation of African Football, will address the very germane topic of sport infrastructure, as he speaks on The Challenges of Sports Infrastructure And Maintenance In Nigeria: Prospect for Podium Performance.

The Dean of the Faculty, Professor Olufemi Adegbesan, said Pinnick, who is also a holder of the traditional honour of Royal Order of Iwere (ROI) was chosen for the honour based on his vast experience in sports administration and management, his broad worldview of the problems of sport infrastructure and maintenance, and his passion for youth empowerment through well-maintained infrastructure to discover and nurture budding talents.

“The Personality Guest Lecture is a part of the town-gown synergy of the University of Ibadan, the premier university. The Faculty of Education is desirous of contributing its quota to the development of Nigerian society through organizing personality lectures to discuss issues affecting the Nigerian economy.

“Our guest lecturer, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, has the resume to present the lecture having been at the top in sports management and administration nationally and internationally. The personality lecture offers a forum where individuals with proven track records of hard work, service to humanity and excellence in their chosen careers interface with a large audience comprising the youth, members of the academic community, stakeholders in the public and private sectors, and the general public.”

Tuesday’s lecture will hold at the Trenchard Hall of Nigeria’s first university and will commence at 11am.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Kayode Adebowale will lead the top echelon of the foremost citadel of learning to the event, with the sports community also well-represented. Newly-appointed Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko will lead the crew that will include President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi and NFF Director of Media and Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire.

Pinnick’s business associates and jet-set friends will also be there in numbers.