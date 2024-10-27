Shettima Hails Air Peace for Boosting National Pride, Global Connectivity

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has praised Air Peace’s resilience and leadership in the Nigerian aviation industry, particularly for boosting national pride and global connectivity.



Shettima, who was represented by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, at the airline’s 10th-anniversary celebration held in Lagos yesterday, highlighted the airline’s contribution to Nigeria’s national pride, connecting cities and international destinations.



The vice president acknowledged the challenges faced by the aviation industry globally but commended Air Peace’s exceptional resilience.

He assured the airline of the government’s support in creating a pro-business environment.

According to him, “I am sure everyone here would agree with me that in the aviation sector, a decade is not simply marked by the passage of time; it is measured by the hurdles overcome, the air miles covered, and the trust built with passengers.



“This is no easy feat, and I believe that Air Peace did not arrive at this milestone without endless lessons and feedback from the public to guide its journey through time. While they have achieved what many thought was impossible, what’s most important now is sustaining the tempo for the skies ahead.



“Each of us is aware that the aviation industry globally has faced turbulent times, from fluctuating fuel costs to regulatory hurdles and the economic impact of the pandemic. Yet, Air Peace has weathered these storms, displaying an exceptional level of resilience that speaks to the strength of its leadership and workforce. This tenacity reminds us that while aviation is an industry of risk, it is also one of vision, and Air Peace has shown the way by turning challenges into opportunities for growth,” Shettima stated.



The vice president also recognised Air Peace’s patriotism in repatriating Nigerians from conflict zones and crisis areas and encouraged the airline to prioritise people and continue listening to feedback.

The Chairman/CEO, Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, in his remarks, praised God for making it possible to witness a decade of efficient service to Nigerians and humanity.



He challenged Nigerians to be enterprising by changing the narrative of pessimism to optimism in the polity for the prosperity of the country.

Governors of Abia, Edo and Zamfara states, as well as representatives of Kano, Ebonyi, Kaduna governors; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyemi Enitan Ogunwusi; Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and other respected royal fathers as well as captain of industry were among dignitaries that attended the event.

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, also addressed the gathering virtually.