Alex Iwobi Scores against Former Club Everton  



*Man City regain top spot, extends unbeaten run to 32 games

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, returned to Goodison Park to haunt former club Everton as he scored to earn Fulham a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.

Iwobi who celebrated the news of Nigeria’s triumph as CAF awarded Super Eagles three points and three goals against Libya yesterday, hit target for Fulham in the 61st minute after a brilliant solo run by Emile Smith Rowe.

His celebration was however muted in respect for his old club and their fans who still adore him for his stay at the place.



It looked like Iwobi was returning to haunt his old side after he fired home that opening goal but the Cottagers could not hold on to earn all three points.

However, substitute Beto netted a dramatic equaliser deep in stoppage time to salvage a draw for Everton and extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League this season.

Sean Dyche’s side looked to be heading for defeat following a lacklustre performance, but Portuguese striker Beto turned home Ashley Young’s cutback to ensure the Toffees stretched their run without defeat to five games.



The away draw lifted Fulham to 10th in the Premier League standings with 12 points from nine matches and halt a two-match losing run while Everton remain at 15th on nine points from same number of matches.

Elsewhere, Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland’s early effort proved enough to beat struggling Southampton 1-0.



When Haaland shrugged off Jan Bednarek to turn Matheus Nunes’ fifth-minute cross beyond Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale for his 11th league goal of the season, the visitors seemed set for a heavy defeat.

But a combination of their own dogged defending and some poor finishing from City, with Haaland the chief culprit, ensured a few home nerves before the final whistle.

The result extended City’s unbeaten Premier League record to 32 games. They are now only six weeks away from going a full 12 months since their last defeat, by Aston Villa on 6 December.