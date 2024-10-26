  • Saturday, 26th October, 2024

NNPP Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats in Kano LG Election

Breaking | 3 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The New Nigerian People’s Party has emerged victorious in Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The Chairman of Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) Professor Sani Malumfashi, announced the results on Saturday in his office in Kano.

He said the NNPP won all 44 Local Government Chairmanship and 484 Councillorship positions contested.

He said “Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) had exercised and observed its Constitutional mandates of planning, organizing, coordinating, observing and conducting Local Government Election in Kano State of Nigeria.”

“The exercise had been largely peaceful and successful in all ramifications. The Commission therefore deeply appreciates the roles played by the critical stakeholders, notably security agencies, media organizations.”..

Others are “Leaders of Political Parties, Civil Society organizations, Religious Leaders, Community Leaders, Youth and Women organizations, towards the actualization of grassroots democracy in the State.”

The Commission is also profoundly grateful to the good people of Kano State for their collective support, prayers and expression of positive emotions.

Professor Malumfashi, described the peaceful conduct of the exercise as a doubtless manifestation of public acceptability of the exercise in terms of credibility, fairness and decency.

The Chairman added that six political parties participated in the election: AA, AAC, ACCORD, ADC, APM and NNPP.

