FG Flags Off Construction of 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Says 48-year Jinx Broken

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has flagged off the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, stressing that a 48-year jinx had been broken by the Bola Tinubu administration.

Speaking at the ceremony for the construction works on the Section I, Phase 1A of the project in Ilelah town, Sokoto State, Umahi informed the gathering that the idea of the project was first mooted during the first tenure of former President Shehu Shagari but could not take off.



He further described the event as a manifestation of one of the legacy projects of the current administration, spanning over 1,068 km with the North having 52 per cent and the South 48 per cent.

The minister revealed that the choice of concrete pavement in its design and construction was informed by the need to ensure longevity, while that of the contractor, Messrs Hitech Construction (Nig) Ltd is premised on capacity to deliver according to specifications and on schedule.



A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, stated that the company had done a similar pavement work on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State and was doing same on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

While appreciating the commitment and support of members of the National Assembly for the President’s infrastructure renaissance, he equally thanked the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) for the promise to provide security for the entire stretch of the corridor while the work lasts.



While welcoming guests on the occasion, the Deputy Governor, Sokoto State and Commissioner for Works, Idris Mohammed Danchadi, said the project was “a dream come true” for the people of the state.

Also speaking, the Director, Highways, Construction and Rehabilitation, Bakare Umar and the representative of the Director, Highways, Bridges and Design, Musa Seidu described the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway as a Trade, Transport and Security (TTS) Greenfield.



The corridor traverses Sokoto State through Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun and terminates in Lagos State. The project seeks to reduce transportation costs, improve trade, connectivity, efficiency and enhance economies of scale around the corridor.

It is to be separated with median landscaping, solar street lighting and modern digital signage. It will link various existing inter-border towns and routes, provide quick access, enhance border settlements for trade, security support and enablement.

In separate goodwill messages, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, disclosed that at a Town Hall Meeting in July, 2024 at Birnin Kebbi, the Works Minister spoke about plans to embark on the project.

Also, a former Governor of Kebbi State and Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Adamu Aliero, stated that upon completion of the superhighway, travel time between Sokoto to Lagos will be drastically reduced by 48 hours.

He said that the dams for irrigation and electricity generation and rail lines were amongst its integral parts.

Speaking, the Minister of State for Works, Mohammed Goronyo, revealed that the project was a clear testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

For his part, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar promised to mobilise Sokoto people to assist the ministry in the delivery of the project, which he said is very dear to the people of Northern Nigeria.

In his Speech, the Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, said the road project, when completed will link the state with the central and western parts of Nigeria, promising to provide adequate security cover.