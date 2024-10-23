  • Wednesday, 23rd October, 2024

Tinubu Sacks Education, Women Affairs, 3 Other Ministers

Breaking | 2 hours ago

.Appoints seven new ones, redeploys 10 others

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday sacked five members of his cabinet as well as redeploying 10 others and appointing seven new ones.
The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this to newsmen at the State House, Abuja after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
He said the five sacked Ministers include
Uju-Ken Ohanenye (Women Affairs);
Lola Ade-John (Tourism); Prof Tahir Mamman (Education); Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo (State, Housing and Urban
Development) and Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Youth Development).
The 10 redeployed Ministers include Hon Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, former Minister of State, Education now Minister of State Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction;
Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, Minister State, Health now Minister of Education; Bello Muhammad Goronyo Minister of State, Water
Resources and Sanitation now Minister of State Works; Hon. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh, Minister of Niger Delta
Development now Minister of Regional
Development and Uba Maigari Ahmadu Minister of State Steel Development now
Minister of State Regional Development.
Other reassigned Ministers are Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite Minister of Industry, Trade
and Investment now Minister of State
Finance; Senator John Owan Enoh, Minister of Sports Development now Minister of State
Trade and Investment (Industry); Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Minister of State, Police
Affairs now Minister of Women Affairs; Ayodele Olawande, Minister of State for Youth Development now Minister for Youth
Development and Dr. Salako Iziaq Adekunle Adeboye, Minister of State, Environment now
Minister of State, Health.
Onanuga listed the new Ministers whose appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate to include Dr Nentawe Yilwatda (Humanitarian
Affairs and Poverty
Reduction); Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi
(Labour & Employment); Bianca Odinaka
Odumegu-Ojukwu (State, Foreign
Affairs); and Dr Jumoke Oduwole (Industry,
Trade and Investment.
Others are Idi Mukhtar, Maiha (Livestock
Development); Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi
Ata (State, Housing and Urban
Development) and Suwaiba Said Ahmad
(State, Education).

Details later…

