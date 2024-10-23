Madugu Excited with All Invited Falcons Available for First Training 

Super Falcons Head Coach, Justine Madugu, on Tuesday expressed his delight that all 25 invited players were already in camp as the team prepared for its first training session at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos ahead of the two international friendly matches against the senior women’s national team of Algeria.

“I am very happy that all the invited players are here. We will be able to have four days of full training sessions and be in great shape for the first game. We thank the Nigeria Football Federation for arranging these two games for the Super Falcons.”

However, the heavy downpour in Lagos yesterday made the training session impossible, with the team having to return to Eko Hotel & Towers for gym sessions.

The nine-time African champions will take on the Algerian girls at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Saturday, 26th October, and again at the same venue on Tuesday, 29th October. Both matches will kick off at 4 pm.

A 35-woman Algerian delegation is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria tomorrow morning, aboard a Qatar Airways flight, with the match officials from Benin Republic also scheduled to arrive in Lagos the same day.

The Beninoise quartet of Aurore Christine Ligan, Nafissatou Yekini Shitou, Sonia Emilie Louis and Laurande Offin will take charge of the two matches, with Ligan serving as referee for the first match with Offin as fourth official, while Offin will be at the centre for the second match with Ligan in the role of fourth official.

The Nigeria Football Federation will appoint a match commissioner for each of the games.