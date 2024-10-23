FG Incorporating Citizen Study into School Curriculum to Promote National Values: Issa-Onilu

Funmi Ogundare

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has disclosed that the federal government is integrating a new Citizen Study into the school curriculum.

This initiative forms part of the National Values Charter, recently approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The new subject, he noted, aims to teach history alongside core values to strengthen national identity and character.

Issa-Onilu made this known at the Shape-A-Child initiative’s values-based jigsaw puzzle competition to commemorate World Values Day in Lagos.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to promoting values through the National Values Charter and other innovative programs designed to enhance students’ educational experiences.

“In nurturing future leaders, values must be embedded in our education system,” Issa-Onilu stated.

He further revealed plans to introduce Citizen Brigades in primary and secondary schools, with 1,000 students from each state participating this year. These brigades aim to cultivate model citizenship and courage in young learners.

He expressed concern over the negative influence of foreign cartoons, noting that many do not align with Nigerian cultural values.

“It has been approved that we begin promoting cartoons that reflect our lifestyle and heritage. That is now a priority for us,” Issa-Onilu said. “I have seen some of their products, and they are truly inspiring. We will ensure this effort grows beyond its current level.”

Izehi Anuge, founder of the Shape-A-Child Initiative, applauds the NOA Director General’s presence at the event, describing it as a significant moment for their work.

“His visit underscores the government’s new emphasis on values, starting with young learners. For the past eight years, we’ve advocated for stronger value-based education, and now we are seeing real action,” she stated.

She noted that the integration of values into the national curriculum through the National Values Charter marks a transformative step for the country.

The founder emphasised the importance of experiential learning, saying, “This approach will bring real benefits to children. Celebrating this initiative on World Values Day is a meaningful milestone. As children connect the puzzle pieces, they are also building the foundation for a better future rooted in essential values.”

Mrs. Abosede Padonu, Guidance and Counseling Officer, Eti-Osa Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), commended the Shape-A-Child initiative, describing World Values Day as a wonderful experience for both the children and educators.

“The children have learned essential values such as tolerance, honesty, trust, and teamwork,” Padonu stated. “They are now bringing these lessons back to their schools, helping to foster a culture of values that will guide them throughout life and contribute to a healthier society.”

She also commended the organisation’s ongoing efforts in Eti-Osa, noting the success of the jigsaw puzzle competition in promoting collaborative learning.

Padonu expressed hope that the initiative would become a recurring programme, giving children more opportunities to internalise core values and live fulfilling lives.