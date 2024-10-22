PDP Forum Launches Empowerment Scheme in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group in Sokoto State has unveiled an empowerment scheme to enable the youths in the state to be self-reliance.

The forum Chairman, Alhaji Ahmad Amadu, said the group named Sokoto PDP Advocacy Forum for Good Candidate was initiated to prevent supporters from decamping to other political parties after losing elections.

He further explained that the move was aimed at providing business empowerment supports along with the relevant livelihood skills to party loyalists and teeming youths across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Amadi, popularly called Oil and Gas, explained that the initiative was not intended to create a division in the party and its strata as all members would be given equal opportunity to benefit.

According to him, the party lost 2023 governorship election along with some elective positions in Sokoto State while some party bigwigs were not supporting members, especially at the grass roots.

He said the situation might cause the party to lose supporters, therefore, the initiative was to facilitate members to remain in the party ahead of future elections.

Speaking also, the Lead Convener, Alhaji Yusuf Chekehe, said the initiative was organised in recognition of the condition of loyalists and the need for increased brotherhood among members.

Chekehe said the ultimate motive was to enhance members’ welfare ahead of coming elections, and cautioned members against any action that may jeopardize party’s unity in the state and the country at large.

The Forum’s Women Leader, Hajia Larai Muhammad, commended the initiators for considering women and youths in the support scheme.

Muhammad urged the women and youths to utilise the support for their brighter future, stressing that empowerment remain the best tool for encouraging self-reliance and productive living.