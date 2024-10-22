  • Tuesday, 22nd October, 2024

Olukoya Opens Trade Fair for SMEs

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has  urged Nigerians and members of his church to remain resilient and grab the opportunities within their reach.

Olukoya said this during the inauguration of the Seminar /Trade Fair Extravaganza organised by the church for over 200 Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) at the University of Lagos Multi-purpose hall.

After declaring the exhibition open, Olukoya also inspected the qualities of the products and services displayed in various stands by the business owners within the premises.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Pastor Kunle Adesanya, explained that the exhibition was aimed at encouraging and prompting the participants to set up their various businesses and improve on their ideas.

He noted that offering the goods and services at discounted rates at the event would make it easier for all the members of the church to explore business ventures and a lifeline opportunity that could become a lifeline for them and their families.

Adesanya added that the exhibition would help the business owners to display their wares for maximum profits, advising the youths to take advantage of the Nigerian environment and exploit some of the opportunities around them.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.