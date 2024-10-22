Olukoya Opens Trade Fair for SMEs

The General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM), Dr Daniel Olukoya, has urged Nigerians and members of his church to remain resilient and grab the opportunities within their reach.

Olukoya said this during the inauguration of the Seminar /Trade Fair Extravaganza organised by the church for over 200 Small and Medium Enterprises(SMEs) at the University of Lagos Multi-purpose hall.

After declaring the exhibition open, Olukoya also inspected the qualities of the products and services displayed in various stands by the business owners within the premises.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Pastor Kunle Adesanya, explained that the exhibition was aimed at encouraging and prompting the participants to set up their various businesses and improve on their ideas.

He noted that offering the goods and services at discounted rates at the event would make it easier for all the members of the church to explore business ventures and a lifeline opportunity that could become a lifeline for them and their families.

Adesanya added that the exhibition would help the business owners to display their wares for maximum profits, advising the youths to take advantage of the Nigerian environment and exploit some of the opportunities around them.