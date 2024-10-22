Head Teacher Sentenced to Double Life Imprisonment for Defiling Underaged Girls

A former Head Teacher of Shalom Private School, Oke-Ira Road, Ebutte Metta in Lagos, Benjamin Ogba, was sentenced to double life imprisonment for defiling two underaged girls, both seven years old, by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, in her judgement, held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt, the ingredients of defilement to the court’s satisfaction.The trial Judge, however, expressed her disappointment and held that the evidence of the defence witnesses was tainted with lies, which did not hold water. According to her, the convict is a serial paedophile, and his testimonies are a pack of lies. She said: “The Defendant and his fellow defence witnesses, were not truthful and credible in their testimonies.“Their testimonies were a pack of lies, and fell asunder like cards.“This serial paedophile, a head teacher, who is expected to teach his students morals, stooped so low and defiled the underaged girls, what a shame! “This irresponsible and randy teacher who teaches his students nonsense, should be locked away”, she ruled.

The trial Judge also praised the two survivors for their courage to speak up in court against their assailant. She said that sexual abuse of any sort must be reported, and not swept under the carpet. Soladoye further urged parents, not to relent in reporting sexual abuse cases to the appropriate authorities.“Continuous education and awareness of this issue of sexual menace, must be at the forefront of all stakeholders in the administration of justice to advocate for the rights of young children.

“The Defendant, having been found guilty of the two counts bordering on defilement, is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the counts.“The sentencing, will however, run concurrently, and his name be registered in the Sex Offenders Reguater as maintained by Lagos State”, she said.

The State Counsel, led by Mr Olusola Soneye, called three witnesses while the defence Counsel called four witnesses during the trial. The prosecution submitted that the convict, sometime in April and May 10, 2019, at Shalom Private School, Oke-Ira Road, Ebutte Metta in Lagos, defiled the two survivors by having unlawful sexual intercourse with them. The prosecutor told the court that one of the girls, however, informed her mother, and the case was reported at the Police Station. According to the prosecution, the offence violates Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.