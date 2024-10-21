New Minimum Wage: AbdulRazaq Approves Payment of N70,000 to Workers

* Reiterates commitment to inclusive development, support for state’s royal stools

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State at the weekend approved the payment of the new minimum wage of N70,000 to workers in the state public service.



The approval according to the governor was in line with the announcement by the federal government on the payment of N70,000 minimum wage to workers in the country.



In another development, the governor at the weekend reiterated commitment of his administration to inclusive development, respect and support for royal stools, and peaceful coexistence among the various communities in the state.



The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to Kwara royals in Erin-Ile town in Oyun Local Government Council of the state during the presentation of the staff of office to the new Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Adesoye Adebowale Jimoh.



The N70,000 minimum wage announcement came via statement issued in Ilorin by the governor, signed by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru, said: “The approved wage will be implemented across the Kwara State public service, with immediate effect from October 2024”.



The governor stated: “This decision, which includes consequential adjustments to the relevant salary structures, was made after a successful tripartite meeting between government representatives, the leadership of the Organised Labour in Kwara State, – Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) – and representatives from the organized private sector”.



AbdulRazaq added that, he remained committed to the welfare of public servants and all citizens of the state, as part of the broader vision for sustainable development and economic stability.



He stressed: “The template also covers workers in the 16 local government areas of the state”.



Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Finance and co-chairman of the committee on the implementation of the new minimum wage, Dr. Nuru, expressed appreciation to the governor for giving the committee full autonomy to reach a consensus that benefits all parties involved.



She stated that, “The immediate implementation of this new wage underscores Governor AbdulRazaq’s proactive and worker-friendly approach.”

She added that, “Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration will continue to prioritise the well-being of its workforce and the general populace, demonstrating its dedication to fostering growth and prosperity for all in Kwara State”.



Dr. Nuru appreciated governor’s leadership and foresight, noting that this new wage policy is a timely and much-needed measure that will help cushion the effects of the current economic realities in a sustainable way.



She also commended the collaborative spirit between the government and the labour unions, which made this achievement possible.



The new minimum wage is a testament to the state’s commitment to ensuring that workers’ welfare remains at the forefront of its policies, she added.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRazaq also urged the first-class monarch to work for peace and development of the ancient city.



Oba Jimoh ascended the throne following the passing of Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II (MFR), on 20th May 2023.



AbdulRazaq stated: “As I present the First-Class Staff of Office to Your Royal Highness, I urge you to be magnanimous and work for peace and development of your community and Kwara State as a whole”



He added: “I urge you to do to your subjects what great fathers do to their children and deploy unity in diversity to take Erin-Ile Kingdom to the greatest height ever”.



The governor congratulated the new monarch on his ascension and prayed to God to admit the late Elerin to the ranks of His great servants.

“The race for the stool of the new Elerin is over now. God makes kings, and kings are to govern in the interest of their people, the governor said, urging the people of Erin-Ile to rally around the new royal father, he added.



Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftain Affairs and Community Development Abubakar Abdullahi Bata, on his part, praised the Erin-Ile kingmakers and the entire indigenes for their maturity and commitment to peace throughout the selection period.



His words: “This occasion further demonstrated the administration’s respect for the traditional institution.



“Your cooperation and suggestions towards implementing various well-articulated policies and programmes of the government will always be welcomed to confirm the confidence reposed in you”, he said

Also speaking, the new monarch of Erin-Ile, Oba Jimoh thanked Governor AbdulRazaq and the entire people of Erin-Ile community for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to promote peace and work for quality of life for the people of the community.

“Our objective is to support the government in fostering a better quality of life for the people of Erin-Ile and Kwara State.

“In short, we will be Your Excellency’s partners in progress. We have a clear understanding of what this partnership and our contributions to good governance will entail,” he said.

The royal fathers in attendance were the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi; Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Omar Sheu Muazu; Olusin of Isanlu Isin Oba Solomon Atobatele Oloyede; Emir of Lafiagi Muhammed Kawu; Onira of Ira Oba Abdulwahab Oyewale Oyetoro; and Balogun Alanamu Ilorin Dr Abubakar Usman Jos; among others.