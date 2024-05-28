APC Lauds AbdulRazaq for Preserving Legacies  of Founding Fathers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday lauded the state governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his continued commitment to preserve the legacies of the state’s founding fathers across different sectors of the state.

Speaking in Ilorin at a press conference to mark the 5th year anniversary of the APC-led party led administration in the state, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Sunday Fagbemi said that there was no doubt that the present administration had touched the all sectors of the state’s economy since the party took over power on May 29, 2019.

“The development has assisted the state to witness numerous infrastructural development thereby improving the socio economic development of the state.

“We are proud to say the new mandate given to our party across the lines is being justified, as it is evident in the avalanche of superlative programmes and projects dotting every corner of Kwara today.

“We are delighted that his dream for urban renewal and economic expansion is now being seen in the Tanke and Unity flyovers, Wahab Folawiyo road, Ahmadu Bello way, Ilorin Innovation Hub, Garment Factory, Shea butter factory, industrial park, agro-processing and other agricultural programmes to support food security.

Others are the International Conference Centre, Visual Arts Centre, Sugar Film Factory, transformative education projects and programmes, numerous completed and ongoing urban and rural road projects spanning thousands of kilometres across the state, among others as our deserved reality,” he stressed.

He also commended the governor for his good and peaceful politics, respect and support for traditional and religious institutions, and for helping to stem the tide of political thuggery in the state.

Fagbemi noted that history will remember AbdulRazaq as a transformational leader who rose above personal and partisan interests to take bold decisions and pushed through progressive agenda for the growth and development of the state.

“In decades to come, Kwarans will remember AbdulRazaq as a leader who restored the glory of the past, gave workers their due at the right time, catered for the weak and vulnerable segments of the society, empowered women and the youths, worked to keep the gains of today and prepared for the future.

“You may recall the launching of Ilorin City MasterPlan two years ago. The groundbreaking of the 25,000 hectares Ilorin Smart City is near, promising a new chapter in the history of the state.

“It is a fulfilment of the promise of our party for sustainable development and reducing housing deficits by providing a platform for public and private sector collaboration for a mix of affordable and luxury housing scheme for the citizens,”he said.

The APC chairman also thanked President Bola Tinubu for continued support and collaboration with the Kwara State Government to ensure that the administration delivers on its promises of improved quality of life, inclusive growth, and sustainable development to the people.

Fagbemi stressed that owing to the efforts of the governor, who he said has recorded massive infrastructural gains from the APC-led federal government, the state has since got approval for the construction of four major roads under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

“The roads include Kosubosu–Kaiama–Bode Saadu (128km); Bacita-Shonga-Lafiagi (74.3km); Eiyenkorin–Afon–Offa–Odo Otin (42.5km); and Okuta–Bokuro (37km). Similarly, Kishi Kaiama Tese Road has recently been approved for construction by the Federal Executive Council.

“We are also proud of all our elected and appointed representatives at all levels for their efforts to bring democratic dividends to our people. We thank them for working with our hard working Governor who is the leader of our team. We urge them to keep it up and to do a lot more to complement what the Governor is doing,” he stated.

Fagbemi also appreciated members and leaders of the party across every community in Kwara State, particularly members of the State Working Committee for the job that they do and their support for the state government under the governor and for the federal government led by Tinubu.

He added: “In the last elections, Kwarans resolved to reward the remarkable performance of the governor with a new mandate to ensure the continuity of inclusive governance and sustainable development for the people and state as was witnessed in the first four years.

“Our party also won the presidential election, including the three senatorial seats, six House of Representatives, and all the 24 seats in the State Assembly.

“Our party has won 100 per cent in our elections not because we are perfect. We won all our elections because we are obviously pro-masses, we develop every part of the state, we are responsive to the yearnings of the people, and we empathize with the people within the resources available to the state.

“Even at that, our party has been conscious of the need to create a balance between creating economic opportunities for the people and allowing activities and unregulated growth that may jeopardize urban planning and development and ultimately hurt the people in different ways, including security breaches.

