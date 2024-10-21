Meristem Securities Appoints Sulaiman Adedokun as New GMD

Goddy Egene

Meristem Securities Limited has announced the retirement of its Group Managing Director(GMD), Wole Abegunde, after 21 years of distinguished service and upon attaining the retirement age of 60.

In alignment with Meristem’s focus on sustainability and governance, the Board has appointed Sulaiman Adedokun, the current Deputy Group Managing Director, who has been with the organisation for almost 20 years years, as the new GMD.

Under Wole Abegunde’s leadership, Meristem evolved into one of the most respected financial institutions in the industry, experiencing significant growth and developing innovative solutions for its clients. On the other hand, the new GMD, Sulaiman Adedokun, has held various leadership roles throughout his tenure and played a pivotal role in expanding the group’s asset management portfolio and launching key financial products and services.

Sulaiman, an alumnus of Harvard Business School, is a CFA charterholder, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (FCS); underscoring his extensive expertise in the financial sector.

According to a statement, this leadership transition is a strategic step, reflecting Meristem’s long-term commitment to building a resilient and enduring institution.

“The appointment of Sulaiman Adedokun ensures that the Group continues to move forward with its mission of delivering exceptional financial services while maintaining the high standards that its clients and stakeholders have come to expect.

“With this change, Meristem Securities remains focused on driving sustainable growth, innovation, and value creation for all its stakeholders, ensuring that the organisation is well-positioned for the future,” the statement said.