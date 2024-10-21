Ensica Holds Abuja Seminar, Says Firm Building over 700 Housing Units

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

A real estate firm, Ensica Real Homes Limited has held a seminar in Abuja to enlighten prospects on how to access its various package, revealing that the company currently has over 700 such housing units for the civil service, private sector and Nigerians in diaspora.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Ensica Real Homes, Ethel Idahosa, stressed that the major motivation for the company was its commitment to ensuring that Nigerians can own their homes at affordable rates.

The seminar was tagged: “Acquiring Your Homes Through the National Housing Fund (NHF) and a Well-structured, Flexible Payment Plan.”

She stated that the plan was to ensure that the over 14 years old organisation, ensures its clients purchase homes with ease by working them through all available channels through the mortgage banks and a well-structured, flexible payment.

She added that the company has considerable experience in undertaking real estate developments across Nigeria, with strategic alliances with key industry leaders, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), FHA Mortgage Bank and Commercial banks in Nigeria.

Having started operations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State building homes for Nigerians and providing infrastructure for government and non-governmental institutions, Idahosa noted that the company has demonstrated capacity and consistency over the years in delivering beyond customers’ expectations

“A few years ago, we expanded our operations to the FCT where we are currently building over 700 homes for those in the civil service, the private sector and Nigerians in diaspora.

“Our first major project started a year ago in partnership with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Nimet) Staff Cooperative Society in a joint venture agreement to build 316 different house types in a 10.4 hectare.

“This is approximately a 100,000sqm land situated in the new wonder of Abuja, the Aviation City located just behind the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. Construction work is currently ongoing with over 100 houses in various stages of completion.

“The Estate when completed will have basic facilities and modern infrastructures. We have 2,3,4 bedroom terrace duplexes, 4-bedroom semi detached duplexes, 4 and 5 bedroom fully detached duplexes.

“Our other project is also a joint venture agreement with NIMASA in partnership with the FMBN to build 399 units of various house types which include 2 bedroom apartments, 3-bedroom terrace duplexes 4-bedroom semi detached duplexes and 4-bedroom fully detached duplexes.

“This estate is also sitting on a 100,000 sqm land located at the Mamusa West District along the new Apo Galadimawa Express linking Apo Jabi Airport Road and Kuje.

“The estate has a shopping mall, a school, a sport complex with gym house facilities, swimming pool, playground, green areas 24 hours light powered by solar and we are already in talks with an Austrian company based in Vienna Merl solar Technologies to provide solar lights for the Estate,” she explained.

Also speaking, the company’s Director of Finance and Administration, Mr Gbenga Ajakaiye, said the company was dedicated to empowering individuals through strategic opportunities in the ever-evolving world of real estate.

Believing in the power of real estate as an investment for the future, he said the firm offers a range of prestigious estates at competitive prices, ensuring that customers get the best value for your money.

He said the seminar was important to help Nigerians discover how real estate can elevate their financial status and propel them towards wealth creation as well as uncover opportunities and learn from industry experts.

Key speakers at the event, including mortgage industry experts, Mr Geoffrey Obi and Mr Stanley Oparaocha, in their separate papers enlightened attendees on accessing the National Housing Fund benefits and other packages in making homeownership a reality for Nigerians.