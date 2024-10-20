  • Sunday, 20th October, 2024

Osimhen Announces Return from Injury with Spectacular Goal

Featured | 11 hours ago

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen, returned from an injury to score a spectacular overhead kick goal for Galatasaray in a 3-0 win at Antalyaspor last night.

The Super Eagles striker scored in stoppage time after he came off the bench in the 78th minute to replace Mauro Icardi, who scored the first two goals for Galatasaray.

The striker netted in spectacular fashion with his back to goal to announce his return to action.

The Napoli loanee has now scored three goals in the Turkish Super Lig after his brace against Kasimpasa.

Incidentally, Osimhen was injured for close to a month in a 3-3 draw at Kasimpasa.

Defending champions Galatasaray remain top of the table in Turkey with 25 points from nine matches, seven points clear of nearest rivals Samsunspor.

