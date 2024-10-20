  • Sunday, 20th October, 2024

Gbajabiamila: Nigerians will Reap Fruits of Tinubu’s Labour Soon

The President’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said the Nigerians should expect to reap the fruits of President Bola Tinubu’s labour over the past 17 months. ⁣


Gbajabiamila argued that a “well-rested” Tinubu is poised to get the country to a “cruising altitude.”⁣


The Chief of Staff said this upon the president’s return to Abuja last night from a two-week working leave in the United Kingdom and France. ⁣
“He’s back to continue from where he left off in terms of putting policies in place and making sure things are done right, making sure we’re going in the right direction. ⁣


“He’s the captain of the plane, and he’s working to get to a cruising level, which is precisely where we’re going. And in a matter of time, Nigerians will begin to see the fruits of his labour and our labour. ⁣


“Let’s all be expectant and hopeful, and we’ve been living the renewed hope, and Mr. President is back in Nigeria to continue the good work he’s doing,” he explained. ⁣


Gbajabiamila further explained that the president needed some rest from work. ⁣⁣


“The kind of work he’s been doing in the last year and a half requires some rest, and he was gone, and he’s back now, and he’s well rested, rejuvenated.⁣
“It was even just a working holiday anyway, so he was working and resting at the same time. Now that he’s back in Nigeria, all hands are back on deck, and he’s ready to go.”

