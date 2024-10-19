Zhus JDO’s ‘Dump on Dem’ EP Showcases Talent, Resilience

Tosin Clegg

A powerful narrative of triumph and resilience is the story of Nigerian artiste Zhus JDO who has released his much-anticipated EP titled “Dump on Dem.” The body of work is a raw and evocative five-track project that explains his mindset as an upcoming musician from the streets of Benin City.

‘Dump on Dem’ paints a vivid picture of Zhus’ experiences, but instead of succumbing to frustration, the artiste channels his energy into showcasing his undeniable talent, resilience, and ambition. Delving into the tracks the first single, ‘Dump on Them’ sets the tone for the entire EP. Zhus is encouraging listeners not to let the negativity of others bring them down. This anthem establishes the project’s central message of resilience and discipline.

For the second track, JOHNBULL which is a Nigerian street slang often used humorously or ironically to describe an average Nigerian man. Here, he introduces himself as a “Wahala Pikin”, a term that reflects his stubborn and relentless spirit as opposed to being a “Johnbull.” Third track, ‘1 Work’ is motivational track which is all about chasing success. Zhus pushes listeners to seize opportunities and work hard to achieve their goals. Put simply, 1 Work inspires listeners to stay ready and go after their dreams.

This true homegrown star who blends hip-hop with his cultural roots to create globally appealing music isn’t holding back his drive soon. With his debut EP he has made a declaration of his rise in the music industry.