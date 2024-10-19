Senate Introduces Factoring, Receivable Bill to Boost MSMEs’ Growth, Says Abiru

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions has explained that the new Senate Bill on factoring assignments and receivable financing will activate the growth of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, stated this in an interview with journalists Friday in his office.

The Senate had on Thursday passed for second reading, a bill for an act to create legal framework for factoring assignments and receivable financing in the country.

Abiru, who is representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said the proposed legislation would support trade transaction and agreements involving large corporations and the MSMEs.

He said the proposed legislation would, to a great extent, create certainty, transparency, and adequate protection for the interests of creditors and debtors in order to promote the availability of capital and credit.

Abiru sponsored the proposed law which was titled Factoring Assignments and Receivables Financing Bill 2023.

He said It would also facilitate domestic and international trade.

The sponsor said the bill seeks to create an avenue where interest of contractual rights to payment of a monetary sum by a debtor is transferred by agreement to a third party called the factor.

Abiru said: “It is a service involving a financial transaction receivables (i.e invoices) to a third party called the factor, with the factor assuming full credit and collection of responsibilities.”

He said the bill would assist SMEs to get funding from banks and financial institutions for supply orders already obtained from big corporations on trust.

According to him, “It was necessary to have a formal structure whereby we can help most of our micro, small and medium enterprises.

“What happens is that small businesses do a lot of business transactions with the big companies like Nestle, Cadbury and others.

“The big companies, because of their strength, will buy goods or trade from the smaller companies typically on a credit basis and they won’t pay cash because of the financial muzzle they have.

“Factoring is recognised as a type of supplier financing in which firms sell their credit-worthy accounts receivables at a discount (equal to interest plus service fees) and receive immediate cash.

“Basically, it is the practice whereby a company, having supplied goods to a buyer then goes ahead to ‘sell’ the invoice to a third party who assumes the responsibility of collecting the debt owed to the supplier by the buyer.

“Factoring, widely used world-wide, is, among other things, a very flexible means of providing working capital finance to a supplier of goods and services.

“Factoring has been considered a stable financing alternative by many companies, particularly during the financial crisis over the last five years.

“Debt factoring has gained global recognition as a financing mechanism because it helps with improving a company’s cash flows and enhanced credit management.

“It also enables a company to have increased competitiveness in the global marketplace, especially in structured trade finance.

“In Nigeria, for instance, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recognises debt factoring as one of the permissible activities of finance companies and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

“The CBN has also introduced factoring and forfeiting as instruments for the financing of export and trade to boost the volumes of export from the country.

“It is for that reason that this bill is being sponsored to create a regulatory framework that would facilitate the development of debt factoring as an alternative means of financing for domestic and international trades in Nigeria and to provide an enabling environment for it to thrive.”

He said the bill presents one of the best opportunities to introduce something new and impactful into the regulatory environment for MSMEs in Nigeria.

Abiru said: “Despite the increasing prominence of factoring globally and in Africa, Nigeria is yet to tap into this financing mechanism.

“According to the Afreximbank, which is the major promoter of factoring in Africa, the continent accounted for less than 1 per cent of global factoring volumes in 2017.

“This would go a long way in closing the trade/MSMEs finance gap in the country.

“The speedy passage of the Bill with your support will promote a suitable regulatory and legal environment to support the rapid development of factoring services.

“It would also contribute towards integrating Nigeria into the global factoring market and enable it tap into €2.6 trillion global factoring market.”