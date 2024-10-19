Obi of Onitsha Tells Tinubu to Convoke Security, Economic Summit

·Laments insecurity, hardship in Nigeria

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Obi of Onitsha Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has called on President Bola Tinubu to convoke a security and economic summit in the country to tackle the problems of insecurity and hardship.

Achebe made the remark while speaking at this year’s Onitsha Ofala festival; a traditional festival of the people of his kingdom.

He said: “At Ofala last year, I stated that the previous 12 months were marked by uncertainties occasioned by the aftermaths of the general elections, which was further exacerbated by the continuing insecurity and the effects of the sudden removal of the fuel price subsidy.

“Unfortunately, the well-being of the polity has declined even more steeply in the last 12 months leading to a 10-day national protest in August 2024, tagged #Endbadgovernance.

“The two areas of most concern are the economy and security. Their combined effects are the spiraling rise in the cost of living, business closures, loss of employment, a general feeling of hopelessness, and lack of trust in the government.”

He added that several individuals and organisations, including High Chief Gani Adams, The Patriots, League of Nigerian Columnists, Yoruba Council of Elders, Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, others, have variously drawn the attention of the government to the looming catastrophe if no constructive action is taken to reverse the decline.

“On our part, we urge Mr. President to also consider alternative views and urgently convene a non-partisan national economic and security summit to forge a collective way forward for the country.”

Speaking on security in the South-east and especially in his domain Onitsha, he lamented that crime has increased, just as Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has denied provision of any additional subvention for local security, yet threatening to hold traditional rulers accountable for crime in their locality.

“The most pressing challenge we faced during the last 12 months remained inadequate funding for our two Vigilante teams, namely, the State Government sponsored Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) and our local Onitsha Community Vigilante Unit (OCVU).

“The state government had earlier doubled its contribution for the AVG of N10,000 each from 10 to 20 persons. That still left our community and others with a significant additional cost since the actual salaries of the AVG members range from N25,000 to N30,000 per month, in addition to the cost of equipment and supplies.

“The burden has now increased with the newly approved minimum wage of N70,000 per month.

“Despite the above situation, the governor has declared categorically that the state government would not provide any additional funding for the vigilante service, while maintaining that traditional rulers, as the chief security officers of their communities, would be held accountable for any security breaches.”

He lamented that armed criminal activities in Onitsha increased drastically in the month of August 2024, and because of this, the urbanised and sprawling domain is stretched beyond limit.