MUDI at 30: Journalists’ Appreciation, Hangout Soiree

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Celebrity clothier, Mudiaga Enajemo, simply known as MUDI Africa, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his famed fashion brand recently hosted media personalities to an evening in appreciation of their contribution to the brand’s success story over the years.

The event which had publishers of Encomium, Global Excellence, City People, writers with THISDAY, Vanguard, Punch, Urhobo News, Daily Independent, was part of activities to celebrate 30 years of the brand existence and his little way of saying thank you.

MUDI, the Business at 30, Journalists’ Appreciation and Hangout soiree held at Marriot Hotel, Lagos, had both the new and the old media practioners, some of who were at the beginning of the MUDI brand, young publishers, and journalists who are now editors of media houses.

Top of the list were Mayor Akinpelu, Kunle Bakare, Kemi Akinyemi, Nseobong Okon-Ekong, Azuka Ogujuiba, Jemi Ekunkunbor, Biola Aloba, Justice Atigogo and a host of others. Interestingly, their relationship with MUDI over the years has morphed into strong friendship, such that was glaring with the light banters and pleasantries during the event.

“You can imagine when he started 30yrs ago, how old he was. MUDI has not told us some truth o! You know MUDI is much coded. His age is still in doubt. We have to do DNA to find out how old he is. As at the time MUDI started 30yrs ago he was already a mature man,” one of the editors joked.

As the evening wore on, and the ensuing exchange almost took over the mood, it took media personality Latasha Ngwube, who co-moderated a session, some moments to reiterate the essence of interaction between the esteemed media colleagues and MUDI, the celebrant.

While some mimicked MUDI’s mannerisms, MUDI shared how his relationship with the media and the journalists has fared over the years. In turn, each of the media persons had something heartwarming to say about the brand and MUDI’s personality.

Some others, like Mayor Akinpelu, commended his creativity with glowing words and the fact that MUDI, at every time, strives to reinvents itself. Akinpelu noted that it’s not easy to be in an industry as super brand for 30 years.

“But what I like about his creativity is that every time I get the opportunity to display the outfit, I’m marveled. I’m a MUDI freak, I’m an official ambassador because I wear MUDI a lot, apart from his cloth, anywhere I wear it to abroad, and here, people acknowledge it’s a good brand.”

MUDI during the chat attributed his understanding of the market to his staying power, adding that he focuses more on the job than the glamour of the fashion world. “Glamour is good, but not glamour driven by perception. But glamour driven by substance can go far,” he emphasised.

One recalls having a conversation with MUDI sometime about the brand continuity, succession plans after he leaves. “Because what we see here is a very strong brand built about your best. So, we are asking ourselves this very strong MUDI brand what happens 50yrs, 100yrs after?”

Responding, MUDI said “in terms of continuity, mine is to do my best and leave the rest to God. Luckily for me my son is interested in the profession, he has passion for it. So he will take it from there.” As the celebration draws to a close, guests savoured tasteful wine, drinks and exquisite cuisine on offer.