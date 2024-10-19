EWAN Summit: Power,  Education Ministers, TETFund Boss Seek to Tackle Electricity Crisis in Nigerian Institutions





Funmi Ogundare

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, and his counterpart in education, Tahir Mamman, will lead discussions on resolving the electricity crisis affecting educational institutions at the 6th annual summit of the Education Writers’ Association of Nigeria (EWAN).

Scheduled to October 23 at the University of Lagos, the summit aims to address growing conflicts between educational institutions and electricity distribution companies over rising tariffs and unpaid bills. The ministers will explore sustainable solutions to alleviate the financial burden on schools, ensuring that electricity challenges no longer disrupt learning environments.

Christiana Akande, Secretary of the Planning Committee, and Elizabeth Osayande, Chairperson of the Publicity Sub-committee, in a statement, explained that the Minister of Power will deliver the keynote address on the theme, ‘High Tariffs: Resolving the Electricity Crisis in Nigeria’s Education Institutions’.

Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), will present a paper titled, ‘Refocusing Support for Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions’.

The paper will explore strategies to shift from traditional infrastructure projects to technology-driven solutions that enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian institutions.

The summit will be held at the Professor Tolu Odugbemi Hall, University of Lagos, with the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, welcoming participants. The Minister Tahir Mamman is expected to chair the event while the Health Minister Prof. Mohammad Pate will serve as co-chair.

The panelists include; Sanusi Garba, Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Chris Maiyaki, Acting Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Emem Bassey, Chairman, Forum of Chief Managing Directors of Nigerian Teaching Hospitals, Prof. Paulinus Ekwelle, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) , Chief Sunday Oduntan, Managing Director, Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), Otunba Yomi Otubela, National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS).

Other participants include the Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of private universities, Prof. And Kabiru Adeyemo, and Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The Chairman of EWAN, Mojeed Alabi, emphasised the urgency of addressing electricity debts in universities, noting that institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) are struggling with massive unpaid bills. He pointed out that some universities have faced repeated power disconnections, causing disruptions to academic activities.

According to him,”Universities across the country, from the University of Benin to the University of Nigeria and even the University of Lagos, are grappling with unresolved electricity bills.”

“At one point, ABU’s electricity debt exceeded N2 billion, and private institutions are not exempted. Babcock University recently reported a N300 million electricity bill for May alone.”

He warned that the crisis in teaching hospitals, which also face unpaid electricity debts, poses severe risks to public health. “The consequences of this crisis are devastating for education and healthcare, two critical sectors that Nigeria must prioritise,” Alabi stated.

The chairman noted that TETFund’s focus on technology-driven solutions is timely, as global education trends shift away from traditional infrastructure development. He emphasised the need for Nigeria’s education system to align with these trends to enhance competitiveness.

The summit will also discuss how tertiary institutions can adapt to evolving global standards and promote sustainable reforms. Dr. Aminu Maida of the NCC will be among the experts contributing to these discussions.

“Ensuring affordable education and healthcare is essential for tackling Nigeria’s complex challenges,” Alabi said, adding, “It is time to focus on long-term solutions rather than temporary relief efforts.”