Bisola Aiyeola Joins Onga’s Promo, New Winners Emerge

Tosin Clegg

Seasoning brand, Onga has continued to award its customers with its Onga Taste The Millions Promo which has been running for about a month and boasts about 30 Millionaires made. The campaign has been backed by popular actress and TV personality, Bisola Aiyeola who has come on board to attach her brand’s integrity to the sincerity of the promo. At the cash presentation a few days ago she joined the celebration of where lucky winners of N1 million were presented with cheques and a new set of winners were rewarded with exciting cash prizes and household items as part of the N250 million giveaway.

It was a dream come true for Oluchi Onuorah and Kenneth Okezie as they were presented with their cheque awards of one million naira each. The two winners, who expressed their sincere gratitude to Onga for the cash prize, called on customers to participate in the promo.

Assuring the general public and its customers of their transparency and commitment to doing their due diligence, the promo has been backed by government regulatory bodies attesting to fairness as well throughout the duration of the campaign. Shoppers are encouraged to participate for a chance to walk away with prizes that range from household items to substantial cash rewards.

Bisola also lent her voice to the campaign, assuring guests and journalists that the promo is 100 per cent real and worth participating in.

Marketing Director of Promasidor Nigeria, Adebola Williams in her remark, expressed satisfaction with the success of the promo so far, stating: “We love the enthusiastic participation from our amazing customers and the positive feedback we’ve received from our winners. This promo is extended to all the 36 states in the country including the FCT, and we are excited to receive more winners.”