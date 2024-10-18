Zulum Commends NCAA over Improved Aviation Safety

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has described the safety of the Nigerian aviation sector as commendable and attributed the improvement to the foresight and leadership qualities of the the current management led by the acting Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo.

The governor, who gave the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit to the director general of NCAA in Abuja, said the country witnessed tremendous improvement and development in key areas of the aviation sector since the assumption of office of Capt. Chris Najomo and asserted that Najomo has ensured improved compliance with flight regulations and safety issues.

Zulum explained that despite the challenges, Nigeria continues to attract investment in the aviation sector as a result of the confidence investors repose in the regulatory authority, adding that with the commitment of the DG and the federal government’s drive to reposition the sector for a quantum leap, the sector is set to experience astronomical growth within the next few years.

He said: “No one is and should be surprised at what is happening in the sector. On a daily basis we see developments in different aspects of the industry. It all has to do with the leadership of the civil aviation authority.”

Responding, Capt. Najomo reiterated that the goal of the NCAA was to ensure the industry compete favourably with the best in the world, saying his mantra has always been ‘Ease of doing business without compromising safety’.